Tim Hortons brings its iconic flavours to the ice cream aisles in a number of stories with the launch of its Tim Hortons Ice Cream. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons brings its iconic flavours to the ice cream aisles in a number of stories with the launch of its Tim Hortons Ice Cream. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons releases ice cream line up

Coming soon to Co-op, Loblaws, Longo’s, Sobeys/Safeway and Walmart

Tim Horton’s ice cream tubs are returning to the freezer aisle with a selection of five flavours: Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Apple Fritter and Fruit Explosion.

The tubs won’t come with your double-double. You can pick them up at Co-Op, Loblaws, Longo’s, Metro, Sobeys/Safeway and Walmart locations in the coming weeks.

“Tim Hortons has been a beloved taste of Canada since 1964 and we’re really excited to be re-imagining some of our most popular flavours as ice creams,” said Sourabh Malik, Vice President of consumer packaged at Tim Hortons in a press release.

The line-up joins Timmie’s store-bought soups, breakfast cereals, granola bars and make-at-home coffee lineup.

READ ALSO: Tale of two Tim Hortons: Suburban, rural locations busy, downtown restaurants empty

READ ALSO: In bid to win market share, Tim Hortons modernizing drive-thrus, upgrading menu items

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Tim Hortons

Previous story
8-year-old Williams Lake boy, mom raise $850 for injured, abandoned cat’s surgery

Just Posted

Members of Greater Victoria’s Ukrainian community at a solidarity gathering outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 24, less than a day after Russia’s military attacked Ukraine on multiple fronts. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Ukrainian community gathers in Victoria while fearing for loved ones amid Russian assault

A couple of tents in Beacon Hill Park in January 2020. The B.C. Supreme Court ruled Feb. 24 sheltering in the park is not allowed under the 1882 Trustee Act. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park cannot be used for sheltering, B.C. Supreme Court rules

Greater Victoria School District trustees Diane McNally and Rob Paynter have been censured by the board and suspended from their duties until October for misconduct relating to bullying and harassment complaints. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria trustees’ suspensions result of disparaging Twitter comments, board chair says

A 12-foot aluminum boat found in the Gorge Waterway Feb. 12. (Courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Saanich police looking for owner of boat found in Gorge Waterway