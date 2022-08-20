Dog Appreciation Day is Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Pictured here is Boo, the winner of Top Dog, a contest put on by The Chilliwack Progress in 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file) Dog Appreciation Day is Wednesday, Aug. 26. Pictured here is Boo, the winner of Top Dog, a contest put on by The Chilliwack Progress in 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Dog Appreciation Day is Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Pictured here is Boo, the winner of Top Dog, a contest put on by The Chilliwack Progress in 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file) Dog Appreciation Day is Wednesday, Aug. 26. Pictured here is Boo, the winner of Top Dog, a contest put on by The Chilliwack Progress in 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 21 to 27

Dog Appreciation Day, Toilet Paper Day, Pluto Demoted Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In August, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Give A Dog A Bone Week and Anti-Frizz Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, Aug. 21: Poets’ Day, World Senior Citizens’ Day, Spumoni Day.

Monday, Aug. 22: Take Your Cat To The Vet Day, Tooth Fairy Day, Be An Angel Day.

Tuesday, Aug. 23: Sponge Cake Day, Cuban Sandwich Day, Ride The Wind Day.

Wednesday, Aug. 24: Waffle Day, International Strange Music Day, Knife Day, Pluto Demoted Day.

Thursday, Aug. 25: Burger Day, Whiskey Sour Day, Banana Split Day.

Friday, Aug. 26: Dog Appreciation Day, Toilet Paper Day, Women’s Equality Day.

Saturday, Aug. 27: International Bat Night, International Lottery Day, Petroleum Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former B.C. Apple Store employee Sam Sung auctioning off business card for charity

Just Posted

Skateboarder Francis Lemoy rides the railing as he catches some serious air. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Gnarly new Topaz skate and bike parks open in Victoria

Cyclists take off from the starting line at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 20) for the Tour de Victoria 60 km and 100 km events. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Tour de Victoria gets underway for 11th year

Riders have been training for the 2022 Tour de Rock since March. (Courtesy of Const. Chris Van Swieten)
Greater Victoria Tour de Rock members inspired by the kids they’re riding for

From left: Maureen, Emily, Jamie, Daniel and Wayne Ralph. The Ralph family, including daughter Kirstie (not pictured), has worked together to create Victoria Cider Co. (Nicole Crescenzi)
Saanich Peninsula welcomes new family-run cidery