A painted lady butterfly rests on a flower after being released by a class of kindergarten students in Chilliwack in 2007. Monday, March 14, 2022 is Learn About Butterflies Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 13 to 19

Learn About Butterflies Day, World Sleep Day, No Selfies Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In March, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Feet Week and British Pie Week.

Here are some of the things people are recognizing this week:

Sunday, March 13: Open an Umbrella Indoors Day, Earmuff Day, Smart and Sexy Day, Check Your Batteries Day.

Monday, March 14: Learn About Butterflies Day, Napping Day, Pi Day, White Day, Fill Our Staplers Day, Dribble to Work Day.

Tuesday, March 15: World Speech Day, Buzzards Day, True Confessions Day, Everything You Think is Wrong Day.

Wednesday, March 16: Lips Appreciation Day, Panda Day, No Selfies Day, Everything You Do is Right Day.

Thursday, March 17: Submarine Day, Close the Gap Day, Corned Beef and Cabbage Day.

Friday, March 18: World Sleep Day, Awkward Moments Day, Forgive Mom and Dad Day.

Saturday, March 19: Quilting Day, Chocolate Caramel Day, Poultry Day, International Read to Me Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

