A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. World Bicycle Day is Friday, June 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. World Bicycle Day is Friday, June 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 29 to June 4

World Bicycle Day, Put A Pillow On Your Fridge Day, Hug Your Cat Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Pride Month and International Mud Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, May 29: Put A Pillow On Your Fridge Day, Coq Au Vin Day, Learn About Composting Day.

Monday, May 30: Water A Flower Day, Mint Julep Day, World Multiple Sclerosis Day.

Tuesday, May 31: World No Tobacco Day, Macaroon Day, Save Your Hearing Day.

Wednesday, June 1: Say Something Nice Day, Dinosaur Day, Global Running Day, World Milk Day.

Thursday, June 2: Leave The Office Early Day, Rotisserie Chicken Day, Moonshine Day.

Friday, June 3: Doughnut Day, World Bicycle Day, World Cider Day, Repeat Day.

Saturday, June 4: Hug Your Cat Day, International Corgi Day, Cheese Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
20 years of world’s longest running skateboard race in Kimberley celebrated in new film

Just Posted

Colwood Fire Rescue members Tim Yeo, Deputy Chief Greg Chow, Norm Choo, and Ron Aubrey stand in front of the work-in-progress Muscular Dystrophy Canada fire truck Saturday May 28 during a fill the boot fundraising campaign in Colwood. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
West Shore firefighters aiming to fill the boot with help of new truck

Oak Bay Tea Party chair Sandy Germain, former mayor Christopher Causton and Coun. Hazel Braithwaite paddle the waters off Willows Beach in the 2017 Mayor’s Challenge Floating Teacup Race. (Black Press Media file photo)
Teacup race returns to the waters off Oak Bay’s Willows Beach

In 1986, Rocky Horne became the full-time track announcer, kicking off an impressive 23-and-half-year announcing career. Rocky ‘silver tongue’ Horne coined many nicknames. (Contributed)
Nicknames part of racing legacy at Langford’s Western Speedway

Flamenco dancers perform at the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park during a previous year’s Victoria Flamenco Festival. The CityVibe online guide offers information on 2022 festivals and events. (Black Press Media file photo)
City of Victoria launches CityVibe guide to summer events, festivals