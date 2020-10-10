Monday, Oct. 12 is Old Farmers’ Day. Pictured here are Aaron Warkentin (right) and Abe Goertz as they take a close look at a 1919 tractor during the 91st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match in Abbotsford on May 11, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Mental Health Month, Family History Month and Fair Trade Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 11: Coming Out Day, Sausage Pizza Day, It’s My Party Day.

Monday, Oct. 12: Old Farmers’ Day, Pulled Pork Day, World Arthritis Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 13: No Bra Day, Face Your Fears Day, International Skeptics Day, Ada Lovelace Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Dessert Day, Pet Obesity Awareness Day, Take Your Parents to Lunch Day, Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work and School Day.

Thursday, Oct. 15: Global Handwashing Day, World Students’ Day, Get Smart About Credit Day, I Love Lucy Day.

Friday, Oct. 16: Dictionary Day, World Food Day, Feral Cat Day, Steve Jobs Day.

Saturday, Oct. 17: Wear Something Gaudy Day, Sweetest Day, Forgive an Ex Day, Bridge Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. moms pen book to help kids have a safe and spooky Halloween

Just Posted

‘Guide dogs don’t know how to social distance’: Victoria woman asks for patience

Woman with vision impairment says pandemic poses new challenges

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Canadians purchased 20.2 million Thanksgiving turkeys in 2018

Canadians also consumed 59 million litres of whipping cream

Langford residents could be out of condo for weeks after balcony fire

Fire crews still investigating cause of Thursday evening blaze

Sooke Arts Council eyes new home for permanent gallery

Group considering space at new seniors complex

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Would-be cannabis plant thief swings machete at pregnant woman in Nanaimo

Victim unhurt after Albert Street incident, police hope public can help track down suspect

Online all candidate meeting set for Thursday

Online all candidate meeting set for Thursday

Riot unveils a colourful brew in honour of an Island drag queen

Variety the spice of life and with beverages for entertainer

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Seven Vancouver Island residents face drug, weapons charges after year-long RCMP operation

Ucluelet RCMP, Vancouver Island GIS target opioid drug trade

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

Most Read