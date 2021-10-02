Rob the Giant (4’11”) gets a hold on Short Sleeve Sampson during a Midget Wrestling Warriors event at Tzeachten Hall in Chilliwack on March 22, 2019. Tuesday, Oct. 5 is Kiss a Wrestler Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Rob the Giant (4’11”) gets a hold on Short Sleeve Sampson during a Midget Wrestling Warriors event at Tzeachten Hall in Chilliwack on March 22, 2019. Tuesday, Oct. 5 is Kiss a Wrestler Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 3 to 9

Kiss a Wrestler Day, Virus Appreciation Day, Beer and Pizza Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Black Cat Awareness Month and Mental Health Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 3: Virus Appreciation Day, Change a Light Day, National Boyfriend Day.

Monday, Oct. 4: Vodka Day, World Animal Day, Ship in a Bottle Day, Taco Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 5: World Teachers’ Day, National Be Nice Day, Kiss a Wrestler Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 6: World Cerebral Palsy Day, Plus Size Appreciation Day, Badger Day, Canadian Beer Day, Noodle Day.

Thursday, Oct. 7: Bring Your Bible to School Day, Bathtub Day, Frappé Day.

Friday, Oct. 8: Vet Nurse Day, World Octopus Day, Pierogi Day, International Podiatry Day.

Saturday, Oct. 9: Fire Prevention Day, Mouldy Cheese Day, I Love Yarn Day, Beer and Pizza Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about October?

Just Posted

This was the scene in Sidney’s Beacon Park Tuesday, Sept. 21 as the municipality held the first of two engagement sessions around the future of Beacon Wharf. The municipality has presented the public with two official options — replace the wharf with a pontoon or not replace it all. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Public correspondence reveals strong opposition to pontoon replacing Sidney’s Beacon Wharf

Interactions between horses, riders and cyclists are mostly respectful on the Galloping Goose, but there is a small percentage of riders who cause one Metchosin equestrian concern. (Photo courtesy of Paula Lewke)
Galloping Goose isn’t dangerous for horses if others play their part, says Metchosin rider

Bruce Ruddell is the director of Choral Evolution, a new choir looking for members on the West Shore and Sooke. (Photo courtesy of Margaret Longdale)
Choral Evolution looks to West Shore for new voices

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP arrested three men for refusing to wear masks and getting aggressive with others on a BC Ferries sailing bound for Swartz Bay on Sept. 24. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Three men arrested after defying mask mandate, threatening passengers on ferry to Swartz Bay