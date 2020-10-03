Wednesday, Oct. 7 is Canadian Beer Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people will be celebrating for the week of Oct. 4 to 10

Canadian Beer Day, World Homeless Day and World Cerebral Palsy Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Black Cat Awareness Month and Family History Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 4: Taco Day, Vodka Day, World Animal Day, Ship in a Bottle Day, Change a Light Day.

Monday, Oct. 5: World Teachers’ Day, Day of Bullying Prevention, Architecture Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: World Cerebral Palsy Day, Noodle Day, Badger Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Canadian Beer Day, Bathtub Day, Random Acts of Poetry Day.

Thursday, Oct. 8: World Octopus Day, Pierogi Day, Sight Day.

Friday, Oct. 9: Egg Day, Fire Prevention Day, Vet Nurse Day, Beer and Pizza Day, Mouldy Cheese Day.

Saturday, Oct. 10: World Homeless Day, World Mental Health Day, I Love Yarn Day, Hug a Drummer Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. seniors strut their stuff in campy music video

Just Posted

Thrifting, vintage community booms in Victoria despite pandemic

‘Wow people want this and they will pay a premium not to have to go find it’

Saanich Emergency Program puts emphasis on preparation

Colouring contest aims to boost awaredness of being ready for an emergency

Prairie winter landscapes usher in the fall in Greater Victoria galleries

At The Galleries for October

Victoria taxi driver lauded for helping police apprehend dangerous sex offender

Fadil Rashead says receiving the VicPD award was one of the proudest moments in his life

Colwood mayor pushes for passenger ferry from Colwood to Victoria

Royal Bay residents disappointed by ‘long-term’ designation for marine transportation routes

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people will be celebrating for the week of Oct. 4 to 10

Canadian Beer Day, World Homeless Day and World Cerebral Palsy Day are all coming up this week

POLL: Have you requested a mail-in ballot for the B.C. provincial election?

British Columbians head to the polls on Oct. 24 but early indications… Continue reading

Human placenta found on Comox beach

Beach walker made unsettling discovery Friday morning

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

RCMP unsure if anyone else swept away by fatal dam release on Capilano River

Investigation underway to determine exactly why the gate which controls the flow of water was lowered

Motorcyclist dies after crash on the old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Traffic in area around Turner Road and Highway 19A being re-routed

‘Namgis First Nation member tests positive for COVID-19 post mortem

Contact tracing was started immediately after the discovery of the positive test.

Trump to spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

White House says the U.S. president remains ‘fatigued’ and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail

Most Read