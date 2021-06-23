Two boys dressed up as dinosaurs to greet their grandmother at the Victoria Internation Airport in June 2019. (File photo/Tabitha Cooper)

Two boys dressed up as dinosaurs to greet their grandmother at the Victoria Internation Airport in June 2019. (File photo/Tabitha Cooper)

Victoria International Airport dino greeting goes viral, again

Second anniversary marked with international attention

A Jurassic greeting at the Victoria International Airport continues to receive worldwide attention.

Back in June 2019, two boys decided to dress in inflatable dinosaur costumes as a fun way to greet their grandmother, who had done the same thing two years prior in Toronto.

“They thought they were getting her back,” said the boys’ mother, Tabitha Cooper, at the time. “Little did they know she’d be dressed as a dinosaur as well.”

Out came grandma-sauraus, resulting in a parade of extremely short-armed waves, dancing and bopping. The trio bounced around into a group hug that could warm even the cold-blooded.

The entire encounter was caught on video which has been making the rounds on the Internet ever since.

And two years later, that viral video has been receiving attention again on popular online platforms including Reddit. It was even featured Wednesday morning on The Chive.

READ MORE: Victoria airport guests see T-Rex surprise

READ MORE: Greater Victoria mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria International Airport

Previous story
Victoria makes the top 5 list of most affordable cities in B.C.

Just Posted

Two boys dressed up as dinosaurs to greet their grandmother at the Victoria Internation Airport in June 2019. (File photo/Tabitha Cooper)
Victoria International Airport dino greeting goes viral, again

Craigdarroch Castle. (Photo by Andrew Annuar/Courtesy Craigdarroch Castle)
Victoria makes the top 5 list of most affordable cities in B.C.

Colwood Mayor Rob Martin has withdrawn a motion for council discussion calling for closure a portion of Ocean Boulevard on weekends during the summer. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood community speaks out against potential Ocean Boulevard closures

Carlton House of Oak Bay resident John Hillman is doing 102 laps around the retirement residence’s courtyard to raise money for Save the Children Canada. Hillman, 102, did 101 laps last year in a similar fundraiser. (Carlton House of Oak Bay/Facebook)
Oak Bay 102-year-old veteran plans to walk 102 laps for Save the Children