Sidney resident Jimmy Queenanewest shot this video as he travelled on a ferry toward Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay on Jan. 5. (Courtesy of Jimmy Queenanewest)

VIDEO: BC Ferries vessel gets hammered with waves during bomb cyclone

Sidney resident Jimmy Queenanewest captures video between Victoria, Vancouver

During a trip to the mainland, one intrepid seafarer captured a scene that would have been more suited to the decks of the Black Pearl rather than a BC Ferries vessel.

Sidney resident Jimmy Queenanewest shot the video as he travelled on a ferry toward Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay on Jan. 5. Vancouver Island at the time was in the pathway of a bomb cyclone that triggered a state of emergency in California and cancelled some ferry sailings to Vancouver Island.

The video shows the ferry facing winds and choppy seas as it rounded East Point on Saturna Island.

Queenawest captured the video from inside the ferry and said “definitely nobody outside in that weather.”

Greater Victoria has seen multiple wind warnings this month creating some chopping conditions.

Local company Finest at Sea posted a video on Instagram on Jan. 24 of one of its vessels out for sablefish. FV Ocean Pearl can be seen rolling eight metres in each direction – that’s 16 metres of sway – as the crew manoeuvres her through the waves.

In the post, Finest at Sea said “rock-a-bye-baby … just another day at the office.”

While it might not be like that every day, it’s a good reminder of the conditions mariners face.

ALSO READ: Flurry of weather warnings for B.C. south coast, with up to 120 mm of rain forecast

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferryWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Don’t worry he will be out in 3 days’: Man dressed as Jesus arrested at Penticton Anthrax concert
Next story
Princeton man jumps into action to cut moose loose from fence

Just Posted

The Sooke Region Communities Health Network is holding an online fundraising event to raise money for the Gathering Place, a seniors and multi-generational community center next to the public library. The auction takes place from Feb. 10 to 12. (Contributed – SRCHN)
Sooke group hosts online auction to raise funds for intergenerational community centre

Historic Sooke Harbour House. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke man defrauded woman out of $1M after ‘lying’ about ownership of historic hotel: BCSC ruling

sig
Sooke grant program provides up to $7,000 for community initiatives

Methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine from a safe supply by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, Drug User Liberation Front and Moms Stop the Harm to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
‘Culture change’ predicted in Victoria as possession of some drugs set to be decriminalized