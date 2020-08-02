Critter Care Wildlife Society trainers taught animals how to swim for first time. (Critter Care Wildlife Society/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Nathan Wagstaffe, a senior wildlife technician at Critter Care Wildlife Society held swimming lessons for seven baby otters that were recently adopted by the rescue facility.

Otters do not know how to swim and must be taught by their mothers.

Wagstaffe can be seen in a pool at Critter Care on a Facebook Live video, gently letting the animals find their way into the water before guiding several of them and holding them upright for an inaugural dip.

Critter Care Wildlife Society has rescued over 50,000 animals in the past 30 years.

The rescue facility, located in south Langley, is open to the public only two days of the year during its annual open house, but this year’s event will not be moving ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Critter Care in Langley cancels annual open house

COVID-19 also forced the non-profit charity to cancel internships from abroad and they are now in search of locals to fill those positions.

The society accepts donations at its facility located at 481 216 Street or online at www.crittercarewildlife.org.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AnimalsLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver resident finds lost teddy bear containing her mother’s voice recording

Just Posted

Saanich woman completes 10 marathons, raises double her initial goal amount

Over $20,000 raised for Victoria Hospitals Foundation

Colwood man to ride 400 kilometres to fight kids cancer

Man riding for a beloved family member who died from leukemia at 13-years-old

UPDATED: Missing 25-year-old Saanich woman found Saturday

Yuhan Jin thought to be travelling by foot or bus, carrying two suitcases

West Coast Trail shuttle operator struggles with closure

Buses now operating Victoria-Port Renfrew route

Peninsula businesses launch amidst COVID-19

New music school, martial arts studio, pet food store, welcomed with warm community response

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP

Good Samaritans prevented the blaze from getting out of control

Travel restrictions inspiring co-operation in border communities

Small border towns are asking for exemption to travel ban

B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Software allows users to visualize what a mountain might look like if the trees on its slopes were logged

Woman arrested near Nanaimo beach after alleged road rage incidents

37-year-old woman facing charges including assault, assaulting a police officer, impaired driving

All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the RCMP officers involved of wrongdoing

Leave your deets when dining: Restaurants taking personal info to trace COVID-19

Health officials say indoor dining presents a higher risk

Raptors kneel for both American and Canadian anthems ahead of tipoff

Majority of players have substituted their names on the backs of their jerseys with racial and social justice messages

Crews challenged by mountaintop wildfire west of Nanaimo

Nine-hectare wildfire in Green Mountain area classified as out-of-control

Most Read