David Blaine completes his ‘Ascension’ stunt over Arizona. (YouTube screenshot)

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

American illusionist David Blaine has done it again – wowing minds and causing a stir on the internet with his latest high-flying stunt.

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert Wednesday (Sept. 2) – being held up in the sky by 52 large and colourful helium balloons.

It appears he was using the concept in Disney-Pixar film Up as inspiration. In the movie, an entire home is lifted by hundreds of small balloons.

“Have you ever had a dream so vivid you knew it had to be real?” the YouTube video description of the stunt, dubbed ‘Ascension,’ reads.

Blaine floated about 24,000 feet into the air for about an hour.

“This was all for you,” Blaine could be seen telling his nine-year-old daughter over radio once he touched back down on land by parachute.

Watch the entire stunt here:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Berlin zoo’s twin panda cubs celebrate 1st birthday

Just Posted

Saanich residents call on province to address McKenzie Interchange safety concerns

Ministry says some desired safety improvements will be addressed by Saanich

B.C. Housing declines to pursue Oak Bay Lodge as shelter housing

Covenants and old building condition make Lodge unsuitable, report says

Victoria police searching for missing 17-year-old

Arianna McKenzie was last seen on Aug. 27

Air ambulance calls on Vancouver Island way down so far in 2020

Only 519 transports from Vancouver Island so far, compared to 1,107 total calls in 2019

Police seek vandals behind broken windows at Victoria elementary school

15 windows broken in three weeks, police say

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

Inside the ICU: Lower Mainland woman, 72, battles COVID-19

Cathy Gibbs didn’t think she was seriously ill. Her daughter thought differently.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Demko’s stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1

Netminder keeps Vancouver alive in NHL playoff series with Vegas

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year

Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention

Most Read