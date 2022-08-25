(Black Press Media Creative)

Barbie Ferreira Is Leaving ‘Euphoria’

After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye, Barbie Ferreira, via Instagram Story on August 24.

