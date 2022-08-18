(Black Press Media Creative)

Foods you should buy frozen instead of fresh

As much as people love fresh food, some foods are just as good flash-frozen. Frozen foods are not only convenient, they also allow access to out-of-season produce and help cut down on food waste.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food and DrinkGroceriesHealth and wellness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mike Pence calls on GOP to stop attacking the FBI over Trump search

Just Posted

Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway is backed up to Spencer Road in Langford. (DriveBC traffic camera)
Traffic Alert: Crashes causing delays on the West Shore

The Raincoast Conservation Foundation modelled how an oil tanker spill off south Vancouver Island would impact different wildlife in the area. (Courtesy of the Raincoast Conservation Foundation)
Eco groups say spectre of future oil tanker spill looms after fuel leak near Victoria

Ian Phillips said he’s been dealing with dust and noise all summer from the construction site nearby his house on Myles Mansell Road. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Summer construction projects leaving Langford residents in the dust

Recycling piles grow on Quadra Street as some residents go weeks without pickup early in 2022. Anyone with items left beyond 48 hours of the usual collection day should email <a href="mailto:crdbluebox@emterra.ca" target="_blank">crdbluebox@emterra.ca</a>. (Black Press Media file photo)
Consistent labour woes spur timeless advice on Greater Victoria recycling collection