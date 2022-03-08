New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian immigration program for Ukraine too limited: Singh

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program for people fleeing Ukraine just to Ukrainian citizens. Two Ukrainian-Canadians got emotional describing how hard it is for their families in Ukraine to get to safety.

RussiaUkraine

Previous story
VIDEO: Oak Bay students pack bags of comfort for those experiencing homelessness

Just Posted

Drivers protesting COVID-19 mandates travel in front of the B.C. legislature on Jan. 29. More protesters are expected to descend upon the city in late March following a rallying cry from one of Canada’s “freedom convoy” organizers. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Freedom convoy’ organizer calls for months of COVID mandate protests in Victoria

Victoria police are looking for this suspect who reportedly spat on and threatened a BC Transit bus driver. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Police seek man who reportedly spat on, threatened bus driver in Victoria

Peninsula Panthers’ Logan Speirs (21) and Payton Braun (11) find themselves in a squeeze Monday against the Kerry Park Islanders at Panorama Recreation Centre. The visitors tied the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League South Division final with a 3-2 game 2 win. The series resumes Friday in North Saanich. (Photo by Christian J. Stewart Photography)
Panthers look to regain lead in VIJHL South Division final in North Saanich

Greater Victoria School District trustees Diane McNally and Rob Paynter were censured by the board in early February and suspended from their duties until October for misconduct relating to bullying and harassment complaints. Both filed civil suits against the board on Feb. 28. (Black Press Media file photos)
Greater Victoria trustees take civil action in efforts to have suspensions rescinded