VIDEO: Okanagan athlete puts smile on (chunk of) ice

Vernon’s awesome ultra athlete finds so many ways to put a smile on people’s faces.
With some help from her friends, Shanda Hill put a happy face on a large chunk of ice in Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake, then jumped into the eye of the face for a refreshing weekend dip.
“Over 30 feet, an estimated 18,000 pounds and four solid inches thick, hand-chopping this smile with our axes was a good old-fashioned fun time,” said Hill as she posted the event on her social media accounts.
“It took a team effort and we all came together and made it happen.”
The “we” included Hill’s friends Gia on paddleboard; Sean, who jumps into one ‘eye’ on the video and switches underwater with Hill to come out the other eye; Brayden, Mike, Jacs, Trent, Quinten and a few others helped with the chipping, and as well, as Hill wrote, “the wonderful dipping team; great job you super humans.”
Responsible for the fabulous footage are @trentdorais (time lapse) and @jacsapollo. More of Hill’s videos can be found on Instagram at @shandahillultra.
