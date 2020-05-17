QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

In Canada, the Victoria Day weekend is a time when many people plant their gardens.

It’s also a time when, under normal circumstances, some festival-goers at weekend events would spend time enjoying beverage gardens.

If you’re planning on doing some gardening this weekend, this quiz may help get you in the mood for the task.

And if you need another diversion before digging in the dirt, we also have a quiz about Queen Victoria and other Victoria-related facts.





