Wildfire in Lytton, B.C., seen on June 30, 2021. (@guyatsfu/Twitter)

Wildfire in Lytton, B.C., seen on June 30, 2021. (@guyatsfu/Twitter)

‘Sense of future’ for Lytton if homes rebuilt by this time next year: B.C. minister

Debris removal is underway, possibly allowing rebuilding to start in September

British Columbia’s public safety minister says he expects many houses and the municipal infrastructure destroyed by a wildfire in Lytton to be rebuilt by this time next year.

Mike Farnworth says that would give displaced residents returning home a sense of their future after 90 per cent of their village burned to the ground last June 30 during a record-setting heat wave.

Debris removal is underway, possibly allowing rebuilding to start in September so that the water and sewer system can be put in place.

Farnworth says he understands the frustration of many residents who have been out of their homes for a year while the province works with First Nations to recognize the challenges of what is an important archeological site.

The village is believed by experts to have been occupied by Indigenous Peoples about 10,000 years ago, and the minister says that significance has made rebuilding complex because every resident will need to get a permit costing about $10,000.

Farnworth says the province has streamlined that process by holding the permit for the entire site and picking up the cost so that’s one less thing for residents to worry about, whether they had insurance or not.

“What I want people to know is we are committed to rebuilding. We are working very hard with the council, with the First Nations, to rebuild it,” he says.

Disruptions caused by supply chain issues and a highway system that was partly wiped out during an atmospheric river last fall have added to delays in rebuilding the community that will be more resilient to fire, Farnworth says.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada recently said the wildfire is estimated to have caused more than $100 million in insured damage.

Farnworth has said the government would look at including heat waves in the Emergency Program Act following the fire where two people died.

The province recently committed $21 million for rebuilding efforts as well as for hiring municipal staff and fire protection service to allow construction to begin.

Earlier this month, the federal government announced $77 million in funding to help rebuild a fire-resistant and energy-efficient community.

RELATED: Trial by fire continues for Lytton, B.C., its residents in limbo, buildings in ruins

RELATED: B.C. announces $21M for Lytton as one-year anniversary since tragic fire nears

bc wildfiresLytton

Previous story
Saanich police update wounded officers’ conditions, confirm explosive device disposal
Next story
VIDEO: Fire rips through East Vancouver Value Village

Just Posted

Sooke council wants to take another look at the draft official community plan. (Courtesy - District of Sooke)
Sooke plans third meeting as council races to finalize OCP before election

Winter, Jessie Weninger’s dog who died likely due to water intoxication, was an avid swimmer and loved playing in the water, according to Wenninger. (Courtesy of Jessie Weninger)
Victoria dog owner whose dog died warns others of water intoxication

Notorious Canadian bank robber-author Stephen Reid talks to media in Victoria in 2015, before his death in 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner)
Looking Back: Meet Greater Victoria’s most notorious bank robber

North Saanich council has approved $3,000 for security guards to patrol court hours at the pickleball courts on Wain Road. (Black Press Media file photo)
Professional security guards to patrol pickleball courts in North Saanich