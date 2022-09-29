Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents the latest information on COVID-19 and influenza in a briefing on Sept. 28. (The Canadian Press/screenshot)

VIDEO: B.C. prepares for flu and COVID-19 this fall

Province expecting worse influenza season than seen in past 2 pandemic years

British Columbia health officials are preparing for a possible surge of influenza infections at the same time COVID-19 is expected to spike this fall.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: B.C. may move hospital patients to free up beds ahead of projected COVID, flu surge

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirusflu seasonHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel

Just Posted

Elder May Sam at her home in Tsartlip First Nation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Decades of silence: Elder May Sam shares the abuse she endured at a Duncan Indian day school

Timothy Mackness was last seen on Sept. 20. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Timothy Mackness last seen in Victoria on Sept. 20

Elder Victor Underwood near his home on the Saanich Peninsula. “Every time we talk about residential schools it always opens all the pains I’ve been carrying,” he said. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Having teeth pulled just one of elder’s painful memories of residential school

Brandon Colantonio is set to turn professional after the event in Esquimalt on Oct. 1. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Fighters step into the ring in Esquimalt Oct. 1

Pop-up banner image