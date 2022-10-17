Vancouver Mayor-elect Ken Sim arrives for a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VIDEO: Vancouver gets its first Chinese Canadian mayor

Ken Sim will lead Vancouver for the next 4 years

Vancouver businessman Ken Sim has been elected the next mayor of Vancouver. Sim defeated Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, posting an overwhelming victory after losing the mayor’s race to Stewart in 2018 by less than 1,000 votes.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Vancouver, Surrey voters elect new mayors; bring promises of more police, RCMP stays

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022Mayor's RaceVancouver

Previous story
Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea’s military

Just Posted

Student Vote elections are run through CIVIX and take place in participating schools. Students are taught the process of how to vote, including looking at each candidate’s viewpoints before hitting the polls. (Black Press Media file photo)
Student vote sees very different outcome in Langford

Cpt. Jered Blaikie of Central Saanich Fire Department holds up the male Tabby he and his colleagues from Central Saanich Fire Department with assistance from Central Saanich Police Service helped rescue Saturday afternoon. (Facebook/Central Saanich Fire Department)
Young girl on way to McDonald’s helps rescue cat from parked car in Central Saanich

Former Sidney firefighter Ted Clarke celebrates his 100th birthday with a fire brigade parade and photo with Mayor Cliff McNeill-Smith (left) and Deputy Fire Chief Mike Harman (right). (Town of Sidney/Facebook)
Sidney fire brigade parade marks 100th birthday of former firefighter

The Victoria Royals scored five unanswered for a 5-3 comeback win against the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Oct. 15. (Courtesy of the Victoria Royals)
Victoria Royals score five unanswered goals to take down Brandon Wheat Kings