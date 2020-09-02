POLL: Are you going away for the Labour Day long weekend?

It’s the last long weekend of summer, and traditionally a time when families hit the road for a bit of rest and relaxation. But traditional isn’t a word we use a lot in these days of COVID-19.

If BC Ferries is any indication, long lines are expected for long weekend sailings.

BC Ferries said customers who don’t have reservations can expect sailing waits during the weekend’s busiest travel times.

Generally, BC Ferries said the most popular travel times are Thursday and Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings from the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals. For return travel, Sundays and Mondays are busiest at the Departure Bay, Duke Point, Swartz Bay and Langdale terminals.

The ferry corporation advises that customers, including foot passengers, arrive at least an hour before their sailing. Customers should expect COVID-19 screening in accordance with Transport Canada procedures, and all customers are required to wear masks at all times at terminals and on board ferries unless they are eating or inside their vehicles.

Are you going away for the Labour Day long weekend? Take our poll and let us know.

