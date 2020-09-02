POLL: Are you going away for the Labour Day long weekend?

  • Sep. 2, 2020 2:45 p.m.
  • Poll

It’s the last long weekend of summer, and traditionally a time when families hit the road for a bit of rest and relaxation. But traditional isn’t a word we use a lot in these days of COVID-19.

If BC Ferries is any indication, long lines are expected for long weekend sailings.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries anticipating busy terminals on Labour Day weekend

BC Ferries said customers who don’t have reservations can expect sailing waits during the weekend’s busiest travel times.

Generally, BC Ferries said the most popular travel times are Thursday and Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings from the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals. For return travel, Sundays and Mondays are busiest at the Departure Bay, Duke Point, Swartz Bay and Langdale terminals.

The ferry corporation advises that customers, including foot passengers, arrive at least an hour before their sailing. Customers should expect COVID-19 screening in accordance with Transport Canada procedures, and all customers are required to wear masks at all times at terminals and on board ferries unless they are eating or inside their vehicles.

Are you going away for the Labour Day long weekend? Take our poll and let us know.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
POLL: Do you think the province is taking all the necessary precautions in its plans for students to return to school?

Just Posted

Sooke School District to welcome back over 80 per cent of students in-person

82 per cent of families say they will return to in-class instruction on Sept. 10

No occupancy permit for Langford build on move-in day

Delays with occupancy permit force apartment building tenants into a hotel

West Shore RCMP’s top cop joins voices calling for removal of anti-police acronym

A group of artists created the mural in Bastion Square

Federal rent help eases COVID sting for Victoria’s commercial waterfront businesses

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority played key role in securing emergency funding

Victoria police searching for missing 17-year-old

Arianna McKenzie was last seen on Aug. 27

104 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at Surrey hospital

Langley hospital coronavirus outbreak declared over

Tire removal in Island bay crucial to crab species survival

Divers sound the alarm about crabs becoming trapped in tires from sunken barges off Chemainus

COVID-19: B.C. sales, carbon tax payments must be paid by Sept. 30

Employer health tax payments delayed to end of 2020

POLL: Are you going away for the Labour Day long weekend?

It’s the last long weekend of summer, and traditionally a time when… Continue reading

This week’s Top 5

Some suggestions for your week ahead

Bald eagle family in French Creek to get a new home

Artificial nest will be a first of its kind on Vancouver Island

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Most Read