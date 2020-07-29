POLL: Are you going away for the long weekend?

Streams of campers are heading to B.C. provincial parks and long lines await travellers on BC Ferries. Another long weekend is upon us.

BC Ferries advised travellers this week that they could encounter multiple-sailing waits.

The release notes that Thursday and Friday afternoons, Saturday mornings, Monday all day and Tuesday morning tend to be the busiest travel times.

“At these times, to avoid or limit sailing waits, customers considering travelling without a booking or as a foot passenger on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route should consider an alternate route, such as Tsawwassen-Duke Point or Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay,” the release notes.

Campgrounds on the Island and around the province are also expected to be full.

According to the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, more than 26 million people visit B.C.’s parks each year. In a recently released report, the society said COVID-19 “highlighted the deep cracks in a faulty system” that made it inevitable that parks would close down due to the pandemic.

“Parks are becoming increasingly overcrowded, with a marked increase in degraded and aging infrastructure,” the report stated.

The province is considering bringing in a free pass system for day-use of popular BC Parks to reduce crowding and maintain physical distancing.

What are your plans for the long weekend? Are you hoping to get away? Take our poll and let us know.



