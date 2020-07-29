POLL: Are you going away for the long weekend?

  • Jul. 29, 2020 1:30 p.m.
  • Poll

Streams of campers are heading to B.C. provincial parks and long lines await travellers on BC Ferries. Another long weekend is upon us.

BC Ferries advised travellers this week that they could encounter multiple-sailing waits.

ALSO READ: Multiple sailing waits expected on ferries on B.C. Day long weekend

The release notes that Thursday and Friday afternoons, Saturday mornings, Monday all day and Tuesday morning tend to be the busiest travel times.

“At these times, to avoid or limit sailing waits, customers considering travelling without a booking or as a foot passenger on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route should consider an alternate route, such as Tsawwassen-Duke Point or Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay,” the release notes.

Campgrounds on the Island and around the province are also expected to be full.

According to the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, more than 26 million people visit B.C.’s parks each year. In a recently released report, the society said COVID-19 “highlighted the deep cracks in a faulty system” that made it inevitable that parks would close down due to the pandemic.

“Parks are becoming increasingly overcrowded, with a marked increase in degraded and aging infrastructure,” the report stated.

The province is considering bringing in a free pass system for day-use of popular BC Parks to reduce crowding and maintain physical distancing.

ALSO READ: BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

What are your plans for the long weekend? Are you hoping to get away? Take our poll and let us know.


Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
POLL: Should it be mandatory to wear masks when out in public?

Just Posted

No campfires: Sooke raises fire danger rating to ‘Extreme’

Propane fire rings still allowed

Food truck pilot project begins in Sooke parks

Several operators have been pushing the district to cut the red tape surrounding food trucks

Man in custody after allegedly brandishing knife, attempting to rob passerby on downtown Victoria street

Witnesses’ description helped police apprehend the suspect

Mill Hill brush fire officially out

Fire burned 1.9 hectares between Langford and View Royal over the last week

Work ahead of schedule to improve deadly stretch of Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

Temporary measures were installed after two fatal crashes in less than a month

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

POLL: Are you going away for the long weekend?

Streams of campers are heading to B.C. provincial parks and long lines… Continue reading

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

Good Samaritan recalls diving in to try to rescue young man who drowned at B.C. lake

Experienced spearfisher who dove into the water found and recovered the body of Manpreet Singh

Guns and military-grade munitions found in home after assault suspect arrested in Nanaimo

37-year-old man arrested after alleged assault with a weapon Tuesday

Osoyoos hottest spot in Canada, summer sun sparks heat warnings across B.C. Interior

Environment Canada predicting some cities likely to reach 40 C this afternoon

B.C. Greens nix NDP’s change to private power production

Two MLAs also stalled detaining overdosed teens

SPCA investigating after ‘emaciated’ moose euthanized at B.C. zoo

‘Family fun is no excuse for animal abuse,’ zoo protestors repeated during a Sunday rally at zoo

Most Read