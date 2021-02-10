POLL: Are you happy to see the arrival of snow in Greater Victoria?

Despite what the groundhogs told us, winter’s not done with us yet.

Snow began falling across Greater Victoria Wednesday, with more expected over the next several days.

“We are expecting around two centimetres today with more flurries off and on over the next couple days and possibly more on the weekend,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

An arctic outflow is expected to bring overnight temperatures of -4 C Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures expected to remain around freezing into Saturday. The average seasonal temperatures of 2 to 8 C are expected to return next week.

“People are ready for spring but they forget that February can be quite a cold month still,” said Sekhon.

He said there was a similar situation in 2019 when temperatures dipped to -3 C and a total of 54 centimetres of snow fell at Victoria International Airport from Feb. 10 to 14. Snowfall records are not kept at the Gonzales weather station in Victoria which likely saw considerably less snow. The latest snow has fallen in the region is April 25, 1970, when 1.3 cm fell.

