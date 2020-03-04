POLL: Are you stocking up on supplies as a result of COVID-19?

Travelers wear protective mask as they walk through in terminal 5 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sunday. (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

Concern is reaching a fever pitch as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to grow.

There had been more than 30 cases of the coronavirus reported in Canada by Tuesday, with more than 92,000 cases reported worldwide while the death toll has surpassed 3,100.

But while the virus is spreading, a UBC clinical psychologist says there’s no need to clear out grocery stores of supplies.

ALSO READ: Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Steven Taylor said that in B.C., which has seen 12 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, buying a whole shelf of toilet paper is probably not necessary when buying a backup of your essentials is probably enough.

“Fear is contagious. Imagine you’re on the Titanic and you see everyone rushing for the [life] boats. You’re not going to stop and twiddle your thumbs – you’re going to follow the crowd,” he said.

Are you stocking up on supplies as a result of COVID-19? Take our poll and let us know.

Are you stocking up on supplies as a result of COVID-19?