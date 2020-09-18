POLL: Do you plan on allowing your children to go trick or treating this year?

This popular annual social time will look quite different this year due to COVID-19

With COVID-19 causing many of us to be more cautious in the way we interact with people outside of our homes, the subject of Halloween came up at a recent press briefing with B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Dr. Henry suggested that sticking to pre-packaged treats is a good way to go, and she encouraged smaller outdoor gatherings as a replacement for large indoor parties.

More definitive guidelines are being prepared by the province and will be available before the big day, she said. One thing is certain, with Halloween being on a Saturday this year and alcohol sales cutting off at 10 p.m., the adults in the crowd may look at other options for celebrating All Hallows Eve.

We’d like to know your thoughts on this popular annual family event when it comes to allowing your kids to go out and trick-or-treat. Take part in our online poll and let us know where you’re at on this subject.



Do you plan on allowing your children to go trick or treating this year?

