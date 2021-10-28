POLL: Do you think children should go out trick-or-treating this year?

The lure of costumes and candy is being tempered by fears of a global pandemic for many parents wondering what to do with their little ghosts and goblins this Halloween.

A new poll shows that 93 per cent of respondents whose children went trick-or-treating last year would go again this year, but they will be finding a lot of darkened doorways this Halloween. A total of 56 per cent said they would not be handing out candy, with half of those citing the current pandemic as the reason.

The online poll conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies surveyed 1,512 Canadians. It cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is suggesting full-fledged Halloween activities should wait another year and advises people to continue taking a creative approach to Halloween this year.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control suggests avoiding trick-or-treating in busy areas or indoors; to leave space between you and other groups to reduce crowding; to wash your hands before you go out, when you get home, and before eating treats; and keep hand sanitizer with you on the go.

For those handing out candy, the BCCDC advises: using tongs and a baking sheet, or make a “candy slide;” hand out individual treats instead of offering a shared bowl; only hand out sealed, pre-packaged treats; wear a non-medical mask when handing out treats; if you can, stand outside when handing out treats so kids don’t need to touch the door or doorbell; and to clean handrails, doorbells, and knobs if you can’t stand or sit outside.

