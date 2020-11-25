POLL: Do you think the current COVID-19 restrictions should continue beyond Dec. 7?

One week into the new restrictions to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, British Columbia continues to grapple with a staggering rise in cases.

B.C.’s surge of new coronavirus hit a new high of 941 diagnosed cases on Tuesday, as public health officials tightened down on indoor group exercise activities.

The latest figures from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control include 7,732 active cases, 284 people currently in hospital, 61 in critical care, and 10 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 358 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began early this year. A total of 19,605 people have recovered, from a total of 28,348 diagnosed cases overall.

Of the new cases, 678 are in the Fraser Health region, 174 in Vancouver Coastal, 49 in Interior Health, 29 in the Northern Health region and 11 on Vancouver Island. The results come from 11,037 tests completed as of Nov. 24.

ALSO READ: B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

B.C. now requires masks in public indoor and retail spaces, one of a series of new measures announced by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Nov. 19.

Masks will be required for both customers and employees in indoor retail and public spaces in all parts of the province, except for when eating or drinking in a designated food service area. They will also be mandatory in workplaces and hotels for public areas like corridors and elevators, but not in schools.

ALSO READ: Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

B.C.’s ban on private gatherings in the Lower Mainland has been extended province-wide and will continue for another two weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19. Another public health order shuts down in-person religious services until at least Dec. 7, after they have been allowed to operate under the 50-person limit in recent months. Exceptions are allowed for weddings, funerals or baptisms with a maximum of 10 people present, and no receptions afterward. Daycares, addiction support meetings and other activities in church, gurdwara or temple buildings are allowed to continue, as are social service visits to homes by religious organizations.

Do you think the current COVID-19 restrictions should continue beyond Dec. 7? Take our poll and let us know.

Do you think the current COVID-19 restrictions should continue beyond Dec. 7?

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.