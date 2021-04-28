POLL: Do you think the government should issue vaccination passports?

People line up and check in for an international flight at Pearson International Airport in Toronto. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

As more and more Canadians receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, many see the need for vaccine passports that would allow them to get on with some semblance of their former lives.

More than 1.6 million vaccine doses had been administered in B.C. as of April 28, with the province booking vaccination appointments for those born in 1962 or earlier. More than 263,000 doses have been administered in the Island Health region.

As those numbers grow, so too does the debate on whether retailers, airlines and other businesses should be able to require customers, workers and visitors to prove they’ve had a vaccine.

“We will continue to work with our partners in the United States and internationally to ensure that this is done properly,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in French about how best to reopen the Canada-U.S. border. “We have already seen the importance of proof of vaccination for international travel … in a pre-pandemic period in recent years. It will surely be important, but the details of what we are going to do about it, we are still fine-tuning.”

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he would support requirements that ensure international travellers produce a type of COVID-19 vaccine passport, but he’s not convinced people in British Columbia should provide the same evidence to attend local events.

The premier says the issue of vaccine certificates was a topic of discussion between Trudeau and the provincial premiers at a meeting in March. Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue, saying having to produce such a passport for everyday activities raises questions of equality.

