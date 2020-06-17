Sean Le Gras (right) only cuts hair for customers that comply with WorkSafe BC guidelines and wear a face mask in the West Shore Barber Shop along Goldstream Avenue. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

POLL: Do you wear a mask when you go out in public?

  • Jun. 17, 2020 12:30 p.m.
  • Poll

A new fashion accessory is making an appearance on Greater Victoria’s streets.

With the onset of COVID-19, face masks, which had previously been mostly limited to hospitals and specific industries, are becoming a common sight across the Capital Region and around the world.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, face masks can be worn to help protect those around you and should be worn by people who are sick.

Wearing a mask has become mandatory for many businesses, and even passengers on BC Ferries are now required to bring a face covering and wear it if physical distancing is not possible.

ALSO READ: No mask, no service? Businesses have the right to require masks on customers

ALSO READ: BC Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips

Masks can play a role in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Masks act as a barrier and help stop the spread of droplets from a person’s mouth and nose when talking, laughing, yelling, singing, coughing, or sneezing.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask should be combined with other important preventative measures such as frequent hand washing and physical distancing. Using only a mask is not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Do you wear a mask when you go out in public? Take our poll and let us know about it.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
POLL: Would you support permanently closing a portion of Government Street to vehicle traffic?

Just Posted

Runaway dog bites CRD animal control officer at Esquimalt Lagoon

Dog located in an area requiring leashes Wednesday morning

Victoria police seek witnesses to random assault

Suspect allegedly struck, pushed man to the ground outside Wharf Street restaurant

Esquimalt elementary school under hold and secure following cougar sighting

Macauley students will be released one-by-one at the end of the day

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Millstream fish ladder gives salmon, trout a leg up

Peninsula Streams Society expects 3,000 more coho to return to spawn

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

POLL: Do you wear a mask when you go out in public?

A new fashion accessory is making an appearance on Greater Victoria’s streets.… Continue reading

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

Most Read