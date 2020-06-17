POLL: Do you wear a mask when you go out in public?

Sean Le Gras (right) only cuts hair for customers that comply with WorkSafe BC guidelines and wear a face mask in the West Shore Barber Shop along Goldstream Avenue. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A new fashion accessory is making an appearance on Greater Victoria’s streets.

With the onset of COVID-19, face masks, which had previously been mostly limited to hospitals and specific industries, are becoming a common sight across the Capital Region and around the world.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, face masks can be worn to help protect those around you and should be worn by people who are sick.

Wearing a mask has become mandatory for many businesses, and even passengers on BC Ferries are now required to bring a face covering and wear it if physical distancing is not possible.

ALSO READ: No mask, no service? Businesses have the right to require masks on customers

ALSO READ: BC Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips

Masks can play a role in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Masks act as a barrier and help stop the spread of droplets from a person’s mouth and nose when talking, laughing, yelling, singing, coughing, or sneezing.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask should be combined with other important preventative measures such as frequent hand washing and physical distancing. Using only a mask is not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Do you wear a mask when you go out in public? Take our poll and let us know about it.

Do you wear a mask when you go out in public?

Coronavirus