POLL: Is COVID-19 influencing your Thanksgiving plans?

It’s traditionally a time for turkey and cranberry sauce, for family get-togethers, and for waiting in line at the ferry terminal.

But COVID-19 is ensuring that this Thanksgiving won’t be like any other.

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam has provided a number of guidelines to keep the Thanksgiving holiday safe. In light of the surge in cases, Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles, while any extended family gatherings should take place outdoors, and at a distance.

ALSO READ: Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Thanksgiving weekend is also the busiest travel weekend of the year for walk-on passengers, meaning that at peak times foot passengers may also experience a sailing wait.

Will you be travelling or having family visit over the holiday or is COVID-19 influencing your Thanksgiving plans? Take our poll and let us know.

 

