Shail Wolf admires the ancient tree the protesters have dubbed the grandmother. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Shail Wolf admires the ancient tree the protesters have dubbed the grandmother. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

POLL: Should there be a moratorium on old-growth logging on Vancouver Island?

The fight over the future of B.C.’s old-growth forests has thrust a hidden-away parcel of land northeast of Port Renfrew into the national spotlight.

Protesters have been blockading logging roads near the Fairy Creek watershed since last summer. The confrontation began heating up last month when the RCMP began to enforce a court-ordered injunction on Tree Forest Licence 46. The area is a 59,000-hectare timber harvesting tenure held by private logging company Teal-Jones.

ALSO READ: Behind the line at Fairy Creek: Inside B.C.’s old growth forest battleground

That battle has resulted in the arrests of nearly 200 protesters, fighting to protect the estimated 13 million hectares of old-growth forests remaining in B.C. Old-growth is defined as trees older than 250 years along B.C.’s coast. The forestry sector contends there are about 3.6 million hectares of old-growth forest available for logging on public land, with the remainder made up of high-alpine trees that are too costly to harvest.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria councillors visit Fairy Creek blockades, none were arrested

The goal of the protesters is to slow down logging operations, doing whatever they can to get in the way and keep the trees alive.

The forestry sector represented $13 billion to the B.C. economy in 2019, but protesters say a price tag can’t be placed on B.C.’s ancient forests.

What do you think should be done with B.C.’s old-growth forests? Take our poll and let us know.

Previous story
POLL: Are you taking part in this week’s Go By Bike Week?

Just Posted

Langford Mayor Stew Young, pictured here at a city announcement this spring, has cut way back on his business responsibilities to be able to focus on the mayor’s job and his family. He won’t say yet whether he’ll run for re-election in 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Stew Young keeps Langford guessing about his political future

After 30 years in politics, 62-year-old mayor has begun scaling back his responsibilities

A former editor of the Sooke News Mirror is winning accolades for her poetry and fiction writing. (Pixabay.com)
Emerging Sooke author wins several awards

Doni Eve wins honours in poetry, short fiction contests

Langford’s Spencer Middle School will receive a $1 million HVAC upgrade as part of the Sooke School District’s $2.5 million in capital funding from the province. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore schools to receive infrastructure upgrades

Provincial funding will cover cost of school bus as well as roofing, HVAC improvements

The no dogs on Willows Beach rule runs May through September each year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Dog owners seek equal access to popular Oak Bay beach

Willows Beach is off limits to dogs May through September each year

Willow, Rowan and Monkey (camp names) wrestled through the complex issues of civil disobedience and protesting logging when each of them feels very pro forestry — except for old-growth. They’d just come back from a night operation of building hard blocks at a blockade. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Behind the line at Fairy Creek: Inside B.C.’s old growth forest battleground

There’s surprising activity happening behind the lines at the Fairy Creek old-growth protest sites

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Shail Wolf admires the ancient tree the protesters have dubbed the grandmother. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
POLL: Should there be a moratorium on old-growth logging on Vancouver Island?

The fight over the future of B.C.’s old-growth forests has thrust a… Continue reading

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents

Business groups welcomed the proposed change, still calling for a clear restart plan

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues, 148 new cases Wednesday

Vaccine clinics busy, 3.7 million doses delivered so far

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed in December. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Oil from vessel that sank in 1968 off Vancouver Island to be removed

DFO hires Florida firm to carefully remove oil from MV Schiedyk in Nootka Sound starting in mid-June

Landmark Grand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna. (Black Press Media files)
Landmark Cinemas’ 13 movie theatres opening next week in B.C.

Movies will be back on the big screens Tuesday, as part of the province’s COVID restart plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan walks to the rose garden at the B.C. legislature, June 16, 2020. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)
B.C. approves deferral of old-growth logging at Fairy Creek, Walbran valleys

Premier John Horgan accepts Indigenous demand to pause

Most Read