POLL: What do you miss the most since the start of COVID-19 restrictions?

Life has changed immeasurably since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Canada just over a year ago.

Canada’s first case was reported Jan. 23, 2020 when a 56-year-old was admitted to hospital in Toronto.

“The risk of an outbreak in Canada remains low,” Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam told the country.

But that early optimism quickly faded as Canada and the rest of the world came to grips with a global pandemic. By March the NHL and other professional sports had suspended their seasons and in April international travellers were ordered to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Canada. The B.C. government issued a host of restrictions in December that eliminated traditional Christmas gatherings and other public events.

But hope is on the horizon as vaccines began being distributed across the country earlier this year. Close to a million Canadians have now been immunized, and B.C. expects to have all residents and staff of long-term care facilities vaccinated this month.

The provincial COVID-19 immunization plan calls for everyone aged 80 and over, hospital staff and vulnerable populations to be immunized by the end of March. Those aged 60 and over are expected to receive the vaccine between April and June and everyone over the age of 18 to be immunized by the end of September.

