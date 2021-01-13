POLL: What do you think the speed limit should be on residential streets without a centre line?

Traffic on side streets around Greater Victoria could soon be travelling at considerably slower speeds.

Victoria council is seeking to take part in a pilot project that would lower speed limits to 30 km/h on city roads without a continuous centre line. The current speed limit for Victoria’s residential and local roadways is set by the province at 50 km/h. But the amended Motor Vehicle Act allows pilot projects to research and test new policies, including options for reduced default speed limits.

Nearly a dozen other Greater Victoria municipalities have set their sights on a pilot project that would look at reducing residential road speeds to 40 km/h through the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).

A “blanket reduction in residential road speeds” would bring about much-needed changes in local driver behaviour and “improve the family experience” across the region, Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes said at the time.

Last year the Ministry of Transportation explained that a province-wide speed reduction was a big undertaking and instead invited Saanich to take part in a two-phase road safety pilot project – enabled by an amendment to the MVA – which would allow the municipality to work with the province to reduce the default residential road speeds.

Saanich council accepted the province’s invitation and have recruited 10 other Capital Region municipalities to join in the project.

