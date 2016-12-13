- Search
Pacific FC run riot against Waterhouse, win 6-0
With the win, PFC are through to the next round of the CONCACAF League
-
-
-
-
-
-
Video
News
Guide for health-checks during extreme heat released by B.C. officials
As B.C. gets out of its first heat wave of the summer, new guide gives insight to health checks
Two dogs rescued from house fire in Nanaimo
Two-storey rental house in the hospital district was home to nine people and their pets
-
Father-son duo fights South Okanagan wildfire to save their home
-
Lightning strike causes fire of note in Maria Creek
-
Fire northwest of Kamloops upgraded to ‘fire of note’
-
Snowbirds pilot unharmed after crashing aircraft in Northern B.C.
-
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 2
-
-
-
-
-
Community
Missing B.C. dog found after swimming 1 kilometre across Metro Vancouver river
The German shepherd rescue was discovered 10 days after going missing
2022 Best of the City results are in
The winners of the 28th edition of Best of the City have been announced
-
-
-
-
-
LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)
What GOOD are you seeing in your community?
Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.
Click HERE to find out how to get featured.
A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.
Obituaries
Judy Anne Hull
Jul 26th, 2022
Esther Evelyn (nee Baade) Van Ek
Jul 24th, 2022
Vernon Kenton Smith
Jul 9th, 2022
Daniel Howard Kettle
Jul 3rd, 2022
Elizabeth Harla (Owen) Eve
Jun 13th, 2022
Judy Anne Hull
Jun 3rd, 2022
Sports
Norman says Tiger Woods turned down Saudi offer between $700M and $800M
Golfer rebuffed chance to take part in Saudi-funded LIV golf series
MLB trade deadline recap: Blue Jays land Merrifield; Soto to Padres
Teams gear up for baseball’s annual playoff run
-
-
-
-
-
Opinion
OPINION: Chilliwack Fair’s display of tank crushing cars deemed ‘insensitive’ in light of Ukraine war
Chilliwack has a proud military history but military tanks shouldn’t be crushing civilian vehicles
CAMERON: Can a new captain at BC Ferries set the ship straight?
Joy McPhail moves on to herculean challenge of fixing problem-plagued BC Ferries
eEdition
Trending Now
B.C. campsites tops list of desirable spots for most epic outdoor adventures
Scouters accounted for the views, proximity to water, activity options and more
Mobility scooter ice cream man is making B.C. kids smile
‘I wanted to do this to make people smile and make people happy’ - Darrell Ralph
-
-
-
-
-
Entertainment
Ontarian singer brings West Coast soul to Willows Park in Oak Bay
London-born Sarah Smith falls for B.C.’s peaceful folk scene
Saanich Peninsula shows making summer music memories
Variety of musical performances scheduled, some free, others ticketed
-
-
-
-
-
Life
Wild Flower
Fashions with a western flair
Nourish your noggin
Ingenious ingredients to create food for the brain
Impress
sponsored
Is that secondary suite the right move? 5 factors to consider BEFORE you build
With rising interest rates putting pressure on homeowners and prospective buyers, and…
sponsored
Curious about an e-bike or EV? Get charged up with these hands-on test sessions!
CRD offers look at emissions-friendly electric transportation solutions
sponsored
Love Ucluelet like a local
sponsored
Sooke residents leading with a greener, cleaner example
sponsored
Get Moving with Your Community this June
sponsored
Every ticket changes a life
sponsored
Channelling the power of AI to improve hearing