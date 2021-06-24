18-storey condos with 15th floor pool to soar on Langford mountaintop

A rendering of One Bear Mountain, a 209-unit condo building expected to begin construction in Langford in early 2022. (Courtesy of 360 Pacifica and Terracap corporations)

The West Shore’s tallest building is set to rise atop Bear Mountain over the next three years.

One Bear Mountain, being developed by 360 Pacifica and Terracap, will take over at 2000 Hannington Rd. where The Highlander, a 14-storey condominium tower, was originally slated to be built. The new developers are thinking bigger, though.

One Bear Mountain will be an 18-storey tower, featuring 209 units, two lobbies, a 15th floor pool overlooking Mount Finlayson, and a variety of lounge, work and fitness areas.

One Bear Mountain will feature a 15th floor outdoor pool. (Courtesy of 360 Pacifica and Terracap corporations)

“This will be the new era of condominiums.” Jean-Pierre Miramont, president of Pacifica, said. They’re describing the project as ultra-recreational living and boast about the access to nature and outdoor activities the condos will allow.

A variety of units are part of the plan, including 400-square foot studios, 550- to 700-sq.ft. one bedrooms, 800- to 1,600-sq.ft. two bedrooms and 1,700-to 3,000-sq.ft. penthouse suites.

“We expect different kinds of clientele,” Miramont said. He said some people will likely purchase a unit as their primary home, but he expects many others will buy for a secondary home or as a place to one day retire.

“Because of the lack of recent product at Bear Mountain and the scarcity in the rental market, we do expect to attract some investors as well,” he added.

The purchase by 360 Pacifica and Terracap was recently announced by Dan Matthews, CEO of Ecoasis Developments, which is in charge of developing all of Bear Mountain. In a written statement, he said the expectation is for the finished product to be elegant and contemporary.

Sales will begin in October and construction is expected to begin by February 2022 at the latest. The building is scheduled to be complete by spring 2024.

