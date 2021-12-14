Sidney business will get a break on their business license fees as council waived them for 2022 in adopting its new business license bylaw. (Black Press Media file photo)

Adjusted bylaw waives business license fees in Sidney for 2022

Measure passes 5-2 with Couns. Scott Garnett and Terri O’Keeffe opposed

Sidney council has adopted its business license bylaw, waiving all business license fees to Dec. 31, 2022.

Council had also waived business license fees in 2021. Couns. Scott Garnett and Terri O’Keeffe voted against the waiver. Coun. Barbara Fallot, who earlier voted against the measure when council first signalled its support for the measure, joined the majority this time around.

Council last month also tasked staff to prepare a report looking into a perpetual business license program, under which only new businesses would pay a one-time fee. Langford is the only Capital Regional District municipality with such a policy in place.

According to a staff report, revenues from annual business license fee renewals in Sidney total $85,000. Should renewal fees be eliminated, the estimated revenue from new applications would be about $10,000 each year.

