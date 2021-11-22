Nurse Iciar Bercian prepares a shot at a vaccine clinic in Calgary on June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Nurse Iciar Bercian prepares a shot at a vaccine clinic in Calgary on June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta apartment building owner hopes to set precedent with vaccine requirement

Strategic says it’s first major landlord in Canada to implement a vaccine requirement for new tenants

An Alberta-based rental housing provider says it hopes to set a precedent with its decision to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from new tenants.

Strategic Group owns rental apartment buildings in Calgary and Edmonton. The company says it’s the first major landlord in Canada to implement a vaccine requirement for new tenants.

Chief operating officer Tracey Steman says she hopes other landlords follow suit. She says vaccination is the only way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strategic Group exempts anyone who is unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons or is too young to receive the vaccine.

The policy applies to new tenants, but the company says existing tenants must show proof of vaccine to access common areas like gyms and party rooms.

Experts say there are no laws that expressly prevent landlords from requiring proof of vaccination.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: COVID-19: As restrictions ease, Parksville animal rescue fills up with pets

RELATED: Mandatory COVID vaccines for private practitioners are coming: B.C. health officials

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
B.C. deficit shrinks as economy, taxation recovery continues

Just Posted

FILE – A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.; flood watch on for north coast

The EMCS Wolverines begin their 2021-22 season on Dec. 7, with a rookie roster and many expectations. (File - Metro-Creative)
Sooke high school squad eyes start of basketball season

The purple section shows phase four of the E&N Rail Trail’s construction. (Map courtesy of the Capital Regional District)
Work to extend E&N Rail Trail to Victoria’s Johnson Street Bridge begins in 2022

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will soon remove a burnt out RV on Sooke Road. (File - Metro-Creative)
Sooke burnt out RV removal delayed; province working on plan