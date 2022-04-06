B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. moves to drop employee vote from union certification drives

Construction workers to be allowed to change unions once a year

The B.C. NDP government is reversing a 2019 decision to keep secret ballot votes in place for workplace union certifications, allowing unions to organize by getting 55 per cent of employees to sign up for representation.

Labour Minister Harry Bains tabled amendments to the Labour Code Wednesday to move to a “single-step” union certification, removing the vote of employees. Bains attempted to make the change in 2019, against the advice of the government’s expert panel on the subject, but B.C. Green Party MLAs opposed it under former leader Andrew Weaver. With a majority government, Bains returned to the issue.

“This bill will ensure that they can exercise this right without interference by the employer, a single-step process that’s often referred to as a card-check system,” Bains told the B.C. legislature April 6.

The amendments will also allow construction workers to change their union representation once per year.

more to come…

