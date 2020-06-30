(The Canadian Press)

Canadian tech orgs form anti-racism coalition to bring diversity to innovation

TD Bank Group’s global executive officer Claudette McGowan will serve as its chair

Canadian technology leaders have formed a new organization to eliminate racism and discrimination from the country’s innovation sector.

Twenty-five people with ties to tech incubators, governments, start-ups, banks, academic institutions, investment businesses and insurance companies say they have launched the Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism.

The coalition says it will create pathways for those who are Black or people of colour with the goal of ending systemic racism within the innovation economy.

The coalition is made up of leaders from companies including KPMG, OMERS, MaRS, HP Canada, Wattpad, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, Ryerson University and the City of Toronto.

TD Bank Group’s global executive officer Claudette McGowan will serve as its chair.

The coalition says it will focus most on youth skills development, job opportunities, venture and founder support, investment, funding and community leadership.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Statistics Canada says economy posted record 11.6% plunge in April
Next story
Lululemon buys in-home fitness company Mirror in $500-million deal

Just Posted

New Coast Guard facility in the works for Port Renfrew

Multi-purpose centre will be co-managed by Pacheedaht First Nation to addresses TMX concerns

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Victoria Harbour Ferry will continue, Ralmax now majority owner

Ralmax Group of Companies signs lease with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority on Monday

CRD calls on provincial, federal governments to improve Greater Victoria public transit

‘We desperately need more dollars in our system,’ CRD director says

Sooke celebrates Canada Day with drive-by celebration

There are many ways to celebrate Canada Day this year, said Mayor Maja Tait

Feds reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave, Trudeau say

He said the government is planning for a worst-case scenario and hoping for the best

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Body found at bus exchange in Nanaimo, RCMP investigating

Death not considered suspicious, but search of the area underway

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Canada Day comes this year as Indigenous Peoples absorb reports of confrontations between the police and Aboriginal people

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

Most Read