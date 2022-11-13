Corey Gillon named new CEO of Peninsula Co-op

Corey Gillon has been named the new CEO of Peninsula Co-op, and is set to officially start on Nov. 14. (Corey Gillon/Linkedin)

Peninsula Co-op has announced a new CEO has been found following an “extensive search” after the retirement of Dave Hoy.

Corey Gillon is set to take on the top job at the Vancouver Island retail chain – which operates stores from Duncan to the Saanich Peninsula, as well as in Comox and Campbell River. It is best known for its gas stations and convenience stores but also offers a number of cardlock locations as well as two liquor stores.

Gillon, a Harvard Business School graduate, most recently served as CEO of cannabis startup Choom, and has more than 25 years of experience in senior executive retail roles with companies such as Walmart and Aritzia, according to a news release. His first day is set for Nov. 14.

“Corey understands and values the positive impact a local retail organization can have on the community it serves as he relocated to varies communities throughout his time at Walmart and became an integral fixture in those communities,” reads the release. “His extensive experience within the retail industry, his strong business background, and his value of local community connections will support the next stage of growth and diversification of Peninsula Co-op.”

While Gillon has yet to formally start, Peter Haynes, assistant manager at one of the chain’s Langford locations, said he is excited about what Gillon is bringing to the company.

“I think he will really be of mind that we are a service-based industry, we are a community-based industry, and we are of course retail in a challenging economy,” said Haynes. “He has clearly been exposed to a lot of business ideas at a larger scale, so I think it will be very interesting to see what he comes in with at Co-op. I think he will come in with a lot of really interesting things to apply to what we are doing.”

