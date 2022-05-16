Ride-hailing stalls will soon be designated in the short-term parking lot at Victoria International Airport to accommodate Lucky to Go ride-share service. (Black Press Media file photo)

Ride-hailing stalls will soon be designated in the short-term parking lot at Victoria International Airport to accommodate Lucky to Go ride-share service. (Black Press Media file photo)

First ride-sharing app approved to operate at Victoria International Airport

Lucky to Go will soon have stalls in YYJ’s short-term parking lot

Licenced ride-hailing company Lucky to Go has become the first authorized ride-sharing app service to operate at Victoria International Airport.

“The airport is pleased to welcome Lucky to Go as YYJ’s first provider of ride-hailing services,” said Rod Hunchak, Victoria Airport Authority’s director of business development and community relations, in a release. “As air travel continues to rebound and we see more passengers at YYJ, we are excited to offer new ground transportation options for travellers.”

Ride-hailing stalls will soon be designated in the short-term parking lot.

Luck to Go (LTG Technologies) is a Victoria-founded and based ride-sharing app that currently operates in Kelowna and Victoria, with plans to expand elsewhere in B.C.

“We are thrilled to be the first ride-hailing company to serve Victoria International Airport and commit to providing a safe, reliable and economical mode of ground transportation to the public,” said LTG Technologies founder Mandeep Rana.

READ ALSO: Victoria International Airport cleared for take-off on international travel

READ ALSO: Pandemic-related decline in air traffic caused Victoria International Airport almost $50 million in revenue

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ride hailingVictoria International Airport

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
CREA reports home sales down in April as mortgage rates rise

Just Posted

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Police have ‘person of interest’ in Sooke murder probe

The Juan de Fuca Trails Community Society has raised about $100,000 in pledges to buy a 58-acre parcel of land for a community park. (Contributed - Joyce Mckinnon)
Donations needed to land new park in Sooke Region

An art walk in a 213-unit rental proposal would serve as an extension of the Esquimalt town square’s art walk. (Courtesy of Boardwalk REIT and Invictus Commercial Corp.)
More growth possible in Esquimalt’s core with 213-unit, 5-storey residential proposal

Applications to build garden suites in yards behind single-family homes have kept Saanich staff busy. A potential change could see side and front yards included as allowable sites. (Courtesy District of Saanich)
Garden suites in Saanich achieving housing option goals, mayor says