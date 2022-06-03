Greater Victoria 2030 District named finalist in provincial real estate awards

Winners are set to be announced at a gala June 9

The Greater Victoria 2030 District encompasses a corridor through the heart of the Victoria and Saanich business and urban residential districts. It has been named a finalist in this year’s Real Estate Foundation of B.C.’s Land Awards in the built environment category. (Greater Victoria 2030 District/Google Maps)

The Greater Victoria 2030 District has been named a finalist for the Real Estate Foundation of B.C.’s 2022 Land Awards for its efforts to make local buildings more energy efficient.

Winners in five award categories – land use and conservation, built environment, fresh water, food lands, and real estate – are set to be announced at a gala June 9. Greater Victoria’s representation in the 2030 Districts Network is a finalist in the built environment category, according to a news release.

The nomination acknowledges the district’s successes in bringing together stakeholders from commercial real estate, local and provincial governments, academia and utilities to achieve affordable and efficient carbon reductions within Greater Victoria’s built environment.

District manager Cora Hallsworth said, “The Greater Victoria 2030 District is a unique public-private partnership that showcases we can do more together to combat climate change.”

Since launching in 2021, the Greater Victoria 2030 District has made steady progress toward its energy reduction goals. Participating buildings are more than halfway to their energy reduction target – to use 50 per cent less energy than a typical comparable 2007 building – and are already producing 44 per cent less greenhouse gas emissions compared to a typical 2007 building.

Members of the district are able to access supports including specialists in government and the University of Victoria, procuring services to reduce costs of energy retrofits, energy benchmark reports and audits. It’s funded through the City of Victoria, District of Saanich, CleanBC Building Innovation Fund, and Fortis BC.

