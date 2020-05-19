Greater Victoria businesses set to reopen Tuesday, heading into phase two of B.C. restart plan

Some businesses back in action, along with provincial parks and some recreational areas

As we enter the second phase of B.C.’s restart plan, a number of businesses are starting to welcome the public back with some added precautions.

Provincial parks reopened on May 14 and dine-in restaurants have been given the go-ahead to reopen on May 19 with a number of rules such as reduced capacity, tables must have six people or less and there has to be two metres between tables.

Here are some of the local businesses and attractions that have reopened to the public:

Government House

The grounds of Government House reopened on May 14, with new limited hours. As part of its phased approach, the grounds will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

The AGGV will reopen its door to the public on May 19 after being closed for almost two months. Admission to the gallery will offer free admission until July 5.

The Hotel Grand Pacific

The Hotel Grand Pacific will open its doors on June 21. Operation and staffing levels will be at a minimum to ensure safe social distancing.

Abkhazi Garden

The Land Conservancy of BC reopened the Abkhazi Garden on May 16. Visitors are asked to adhere to the public health guidelines.

City of Victoria recreation centres

Starting on May 14, the City of Victoria reopened some tennis and pickleball courts, sports fields, along with skate and bike parks for recreational use. There will be no lessons or league play, and people are expected to continue following public health guidelines.

— With files from Katya Slepian



