Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce kicks off 2021 award season

Nominations are open for the 2021 Greater Victoria Business Awards, hosted by the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy The Chamber)

A longtime energetic supporter of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce has been named its member of the year, in advance.

John Espley, involved with the organization since the 1990s, a former chair of its board of directors and a current board member, earned the nod for 2021 as the chamber began its virtual celebration of the region’s top businesses and operators.

Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce member John Espley, who served as chamber president in 2012, was named 2021 member of the year. Nominations for 2021 Greater Victoria Business Awards categories can be made until Jan. 25. (Courtesy The Chamber)

“We’re delighted to recognize John for his support and I look forward to celebrating with him in 2021, as we continue working to rebuild and add resilience to Greater Victoria’s economy,” board chair John Wilson said in a release.

The longtime marketing and communications specialist with Accent Inns and Hotel Zed, Espley now counsels other business owners in that field as well as customer service for his new company, Connection Skills.

The member of the year award recognizes chamber volunteers, specifically those who have taken active roles with the board or committees and fostered relationships with the community and advocates on behalf of business.

In January, the chamber will announce the winner of the Governors’ Award of Distinction, which honours a long-term chamber member for outstanding leadership and accomplishments.

Nominations are being accepted for 12 individual categories for the 2021 Greater Victoria Business Awards until Jan. 25, with finalists revealed online in February. For more information on the program and how to nominate, visit Victoriachamber.ca/business-awards.

