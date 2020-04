A little extra can go a long way right now in many households.

With many people in need of a smile, Save-On-Foods decided to host a socially responsible contest in hopes of spreading a little positivity.

Lauren Farmer recently won a $1,000 gift card, which was presented to her (from a distance), along with some flowers at the Pandora store location by Ken Christensen, Save-On-Foods regional director for Vancouver Island, and Pandora store manager Roger Junker.

