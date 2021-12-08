The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales activity in the area for the month of October remain below long-term historical averages. A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Mortgage rates predicted return to pre-pandemic levels of 3% by late 2022, BCREA says

First rate increase from Bank of Canada is expected in mid-2022

Although Canadians have seen record-low interest rates during the pandemic, the B.C. Real Estate Association said it expects the average five-year fixed rates to return to pre-COVID levels by the quarter four of 2022.

The association said their forecast is based on the Bank of Canada’s timetable for tightening monetary policy. The bank announced Wednesday (Dec. 8) that it will hold firm on its overnight interest rate of 0.25 per cent.

In a statement, the central bank also said it doesn’t expect to raise the trendsetting rate until some time between April and September next year, which is unchanged from its previous guidance.

The BCREA said that two rate increases – the first expected in mid-2022 – from the central bank next year would bring the overnight rate to 0.75 per cent, implying a variable rate of two per cent and a fixed rate of three per cent. The group also cited the bank’s ending of its earlier quantitative easing, which is the buying up of billions of dollars in federal government bonds to keep interest rates low.

Now, the bank has halted purchases of new bonds, except to replace existing holdings that mature.

READ MORE: Bank of Canada ends quantitative easing, leaves interest rates untouched

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Previous story
Business holiday parties OK for more than 50, B.C. tourism group says

Just Posted

Saanich police confirm that a youth struck by a vehicle while in a marked crosswalk in Saanich on Dec. 6 has died. (Black Press Media file photo)
Youth struck by vehicle in Saanich crosswalk dies in hospital

The Victoria Fire Department responded to an overnight basement fire in Vic West Dec. 8. (Black Press Media file photo)
Overnight Victoria West fire sends one resident to hospital

The Sooke School District 62 is advising families to be aware of and follow all government COVID-19 restrictions upon returning from holiday travel this season. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Sooke School District reminds holidaying families of requirements for unvaccinated children

The City of Colwood is hosting a free holiday concert Friday evening (Dec. 10) at Meadow Park, featuring choirs from Sangster Elementary School. (Photo courtesy of the City of Colwood)
Colwood hosting free holiday concert Friday night