Madone Pelan is the newest manager at Oak Bay Beach Hotel. (Oak Bay Beach Hotel)

Oak Bay hotel names new general manager

General manager leaves after eight years

There’s a new general manager at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel as Michelle Le Sage is stepping down after eight years.

Madone Pelan moves up from the director of sales and marketing to take over.

The move was effective March 1.

Pelan brings 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry and five years as the director of sales and marketing team.

Le Sage leaves a legacy as a local legend in the hospitality industry having been named BC Hotelier of the year and is continuing her career outside the hotel industry.

READ MORE: Oak Bay Beach Hotel celebrates a 90-plus 5 birthday

“I am honoured to accept this position, and particularly grateful for Michelle’s mentorship and support over the years, allowing me to learn from the best.” said Pelan. “The Oak Bay Beach Hotel is a truly special place, and the team here have become my second family. I look forward to working with them, the entire hospitality industry, and our guests, in this new capacity, while continuing to build on Michelle’s legacy of having led the Oak Bay Beach Hotel into a world-class, must-visit property.”

Le Sage helped guide the hotel through receivership in 2015 after the new building, which opened in 2012, struggled in a down economy.

READ ALSO: Five significant pieces of Oak Bay history that went up in smoke

“I am so proud of [Pelan] for earning this promotion – I have complete confidence in her to lead the hotel team and expand on the hotel’s reputation as a preferred hotel for visitors around the world,” said Le Sage. “Her proven leadership and expertise in hospitality and marketing are integral assets to the general manager role. I look forward to following her successes well into the future.”

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel was originally built in 1927 by Major Merston but suffered a fire in 1930. A replica was built in the same envelope and was taken down in 2006 and 95 per cent of the building was re-used as the new hotel was built for 2012.

