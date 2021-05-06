The number of passengers through the Victoria International Airport has plummeted since COVID-19 hit. (Black Press Media file photo)

The number of passengers through the Victoria International Airport has plummeted since COVID-19 hit. (Black Press Media file photo)

Passengers through Victoria International Airport plummet to a tenth of 2019 numbers

Only domestic flights allowed through YYJ in 2021

Traffic through the Victoria International Airport (YYJ) took a nose dive in 2020 and has continued to descend into 2021.

Month over month, the number of passengers processed through the airport in March dropped from 163,795 in 2019, to 81,105 in 2020 to 16,900 in 2021. The lowest numbers were seen in April (4,261) and May 2020 (6,635) when the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to set in. In 2019, the same months saw 159,441 and 169,825 passengers, respectively.

By April 2020, international flights had been banned from YYJ, and by May transborder flights – between Canada and the U.S. – had been stopped as well. People were asked to stop all non-essential travel. In 2019, transborder and international flights made up 13.7 per cent of YYJ passengers’ travel.

So far in 2021, 18,396 passengers were through the airport in January, 13,388 in February and 16,900 in March. These numbers represent between a 79 and 86 per cent drop from 2020. During the same months, eight, six and three flight exposures were reported through Victoria, including YYJ and Harbour Air. In April, a record number of 13 monthly exposures has been reported.

READ ALSO: Indigenous man walks Greater Victoria to honour missing and murdered women and girls

The airport could see some bounce back starting this summer, though. Two discount airlines – Flair and Swoop – are introducing new direct domestic flights between Victoria and Calgary, Edmonton, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Toronto.

The latest projections from Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, suggest pandemic restrictions could begin to lift by mid-summer. The key, she said, is to have 75 per cent of adults with their first vaccine dose and 20 per cent with their second.

Regardless, 2021 is likely to finish as another record low year for airport traffic.

READ ALSO: Victoria police still looking for Belinda Cameron who was last seen 16 years ago

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaVictoria International Airport

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Last call approaches for payphones?

Just Posted

Langford Emergency Support Services marks its 25th anniversary this year.(Langford Emergency Support Services/Facebook)
Langford Emergency Support Services celebrates 25 years of community service

Group began in 1996 and was timely as a massive blizzard hit the region

Passengers onboard WestJet flight 3295 from Calgary to Victoria May 2 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposure reported on Calgary to Victoria flight

Passengers on WestJet flight 3295 May 2 affected

The number of passengers through the Victoria International Airport has plummeted since COVID-19 hit. (Black Press Media file photo)
Passengers through Victoria International Airport plummet to a tenth of 2019 numbers

Only domestic flights allowed through YYJ in 2021

Saanich is preparing to repave Quadra Street between McKenzie Avenue and Falmouth Road. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Repaving, culvert replacement begins on Quadra Street in Saanich

Lane closures, traffic impacts expected over several weeks

NEW CUTLINE Payphone use is declining dramatically. (Black Press Files) One of the last remaining street payphones in Kelowna. (Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News)
Last call approaches for payphones?

Mobile phones diminishing need

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

‘The most important thing is to get vaccinated with the first vaccine offered to you’

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dip in COVID-19 cases with 572 newly announced in B.C.

No new deaths have been reported but hospitalized patients are up to 481, with 161 being treated in intensive care

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O���Connell photo)
Clash between loggers, activists halts forestry operations over Fairy Creek

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

The courthouse in Nanaimo, B.C. (News Bulletin file)
Island man sentenced in Nanaimo after causing a dog unnecessary pain and suffering

Kiefer Tyson Giroux, 26, of Nanoose Bay, given six-month sentence

Following a one-year pause due to the pandemic, the Snowbirds were back in the skies over the Comox Valley Wednesday (May 5) morning. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Video: Snowbirds hold first training session in Comox Valley in more than 2 years

The team will conduct their training from May 4 to 26 in the area

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
2 cougars killed following attack on woman in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

Most Read