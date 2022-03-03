British Columbia Premier John Horgan poses for a portrait after a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia Premier John Horgan poses for a portrait after a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier not concerned about impacts to B.C. after Canada raises tariffs for Russia

‘We’re not, at this point, concerned that there will be significant costs to British Columbians’

B.C.’s premier says he supports the federal government’s decision to impose a 35 per cent tariff on Russian and Belarusian exports to Canada.

John Horgan said the Finance Ministry is looking into the potential consequences for the private sector, including for major construction projects that rely on Russian steel, to determine what the province can do to protect its economy while ensuring sanctions continue.

“We’re not, at this point, concerned that there will be significant costs to British Columbians,” he told a news conference Thursday.

“The only way we’re going to change a brutal dictator’s mind is to make it extremely uncomfortable for him to continue on the same course that he’s on. Economic sanctions will work if they are universally embraced and it appears, in an unprecedented way, the international community is standing together against the intrusion into Ukraine and encouraging the Putin regime to back off.”

He said B.C. is also ready to welcome Ukrainian immigrants and refugees but is unsure how many people the federal government will send to the province.

Horgan said Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen began contacting non-governmental organizations and faith groups that often help refugees settle into communities after federal Immigration Minister Sean Fraser streamlined the process for Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s military assault.

Horgan said the province fully supports the accelerated immigration and refugee plans, but an extraordinary number of people moved to B.C. last year so he will be working to ensure the province doesn’t take in more people than it can handle.

“We’re going to be working in collaboration with local agencies to make sure that we do everything we can to house, protect and care for as many people as we can,” he said.

— By Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada brings in stronger sanctions after Russia strikes Ukraine

BC politicsRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Northwest B.C. coal mine reaches Environmental Assessment application milestone
Next story
Nanaimo roofing truss manufacturer acquires Lantzville-based competitor

Just Posted

The 600-kilometre Wounded Warriors BC fundraiser and awareness campaign that started Feb. 27 on the North Island wraps Sunday in Victoria. (John Penner WWRBC photographer)
Wounded Warriors BC races for Victoria finish line to raise funds, awareness

Delisa Lewis works at her Green Fire Farm stand at the Esquimalt Farmers Market during a previous season. The farmers market will run twice weekly starting April 4. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt Farmers Market adding second night to weekly offerings

(Black Press Media stock image)
Garbage bin watch: Your guide to shooting raccoons in Greater Victoria

Rapidly expanding the public charging network in the city of Victoria is key to getting more drivers behind the wheel of an electric vehicle. Pictured is an EV charging station in the city’s Broughton Street parkade. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Victoria aims to add 650 public electric vehicle charging stations over 5 years