Sooke Chamber of Commerce’s shop local initiative to help small business and community

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce has launched a local initiative to help businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)

The coronavirus pandemic is changing people’s lives day by day, and businesses are feeling the hit.

That’s the message from the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce, which is ramping up a campaign to support businesses from East Sooke to Jordan River.

The Chamber of Commerce is launching BetterBuySooke.ca, a “buy now, redeem later” gift card for the many Sooke businesses that have had to close their doors or reduce their services because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the free made-in-Sooke solution, businesses can sell online certificates ranging from $5 to $100.

BetterBuySooke.ca, a Sooke Region Chamber initiative in partnership with Webmax.ca, will offer a secure direct-sales transaction between consumers and the many business enterprises in the Greater Sooke Region.

While storefronts may be temporarily closed, Sooke residents are still able to buy cards from Sooke businesses, redeemable when the “new normal” is realized and businesses re-open and resume business.

“When the economy slowed to a near stop in mid-March, many of our local businesses lost all or most of their income,” Karen Mason, president of the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce, said. “This online gift-card approach will allow some form of commerce to take place.”

Businesses in the Greater Sooke Region can sign up for free between now and April 27, with continued free access for the remainder of 2020. Businesses joining after April 27 will be required to pay a nominal fee.

On signing up, Webmax.ca will work with the vendor to design and finalize their BetterBuySooke.ca coupon.

“We are stronger when we work collaboratively and give each other a hand up. Sooke is a unique town, filled with people who care deeply,” Mason said. This crisis has brought about tremendous uncertainty, but it also has highlighted our ability to pull together as a community.

“BetterBuySooke.ca will give some economic stimulation to local businesses, but more importantly, it will show our businesses that they are supported by Sooke residents. Together, we can get through this crisis and embrace whatever the new normal will look like when it gets here.”

To sign up, interested businesses from East Sooke through Sooke to Jordan River and beyond, please go online to BetterBuySooke.ca and complete the application process. Webmax will then be in touch with the vendor to complete the process.

ALSO READ: Sooke chamber turning a corner: president



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter