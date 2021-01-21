Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce welcomes new board

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce welcomed two new board members during its virtual annual general meeting held Jan. 19.

Tracy Snow and Deb Schenk are the new directors.

“That almost all our board members from 2020 returning is testimony to their commitment to seeing the pandemic through to a successful conclusion,” Karen Mason, chamber president, said. “We have our work cut out for us this year, which we will embrace together with our partners that include the District of Sooke.”

RELATED: Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce honours top businesses

While 2020 was fraught with challenges, the chamber of commerce achieved “significant results,” the chamber said in a press release.

The chamber launched a number of pandemic-related initiatives, established new partnerships with community groups, and co-hosted an election forum in response to a snap federal election.

Pandemic initiatives included an electronic shopping mall, a guerrilla “art-bombers” poster campaign encouraging the wearing of masks, and a laptop exchange program for students. The chamber also hired three youth through a federal employment initiative program.

With a vaccine making its way through Canada and B.C., the chamber looks forward to a year that starts with challenges but promises a shift to better days.

The new board of directors include:

Karen Mason, president (Mason Financial); Mike Menard, vice-president (Menard Plumbing and Heating); Tim Ayres, director (Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty); Les Haddad, director (Sooke Delivery Guy); Terrie Moore, director (Sooke Fine Arts Society); Bev Petow, director (Sooke News Mirror); Deb Schenk, director (In Shore Fishing Charters); Tracy Snow, director (Sooke Optometrist); and Brian White, director (Royal Roads University).

All Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce meetings are open to the public. Meeting dates are available at www.sookeregionchamber.com.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessSooke